Speaking of graphic standards manuals, this 1893 sign catalog by Dequenne & Cie. for their “Plaques Indicatives,” including the famous Paris street signs and all manner of enamel door numbers and office signs, holds up pretty well in the 21st century. A surprising amount of soothing (postmodern) colors were available, while the type styles were proscribed. Paul Rand just may have taken a few pages from this book.