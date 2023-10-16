The Daily Heller: A Boffo AIGA “View From Here”

Everyone who is a veteran AIGAer either knowsfor a fact or intuits that the National office has been riding on a rough road lately, dragging a huge weight while running on fumes. Forgive having to slog through all these cliches, but even worse is the real threat of losing the AIGA altogether. This has been one of the scary speculative scenarios in recent years. Despite the continued robust activities of AIGA’s solvent regional chapters, National has glued so many disparate parts together that its woes are finacially much more serious. AIGA has defined what graphic design is, was and will become; it is the repository of heritage and distributor of knowledge and has mostly handled it well. But its compass has been skewed magnetic north has gone south). Despite the excellent stewardship during COVID of former executive director Bennie Johnson, who stepped down a year ago, many members and former members, certainly of my generation, have felt adrift, disengaged, disinterested, or all of the above.

Kudos to Debbie Millman for her flawless hosting in concert with moderators Micheal Bierut and Lisa Babb. Bravoski!! (That’s NY NICO and me on the comfy couch with Debbie.)

Then earlier this post-COVID year the bi-annual National conference was announced—the first time an AIGA gathering of this scale would be held in New York City. Admittedly, I have been off the National board for two decades, and was no longer privy to the inner-circle conversations, but I instinctively believed this event was a hail Mary effort to restore some semblance of relevance for the AIGA in a field that had been already redefined and is no longer representing the graphic arts. The conference seemed to be an incentive to boost its falling membership numbers before it hung up a “Going Out of Business” sign.

I felt bringing the show to New York was a means to end to revive what had already ended. That this National AIGA conference was actually going to be a wake for our historic American Institute of Graphic Design. Rather, it was a wake-up call—and to my great surprise, a loud and decidedly merry one at that.

The first smart decision was to appoint Bobby C. Martin Jr. from Apple and Jennifer Kinon, co-founder with Martin of Champions, to curate a pared-down two-day event. AIGA National couldn’t have chosen a better pair, both with solid organizational acumen (Jen was art director of the 2016 Hillary Clinton presidential campaign, and Bobby had been the design director at Jazz at Lincoln Center). Together they had excellent connections, fingers on the pulse of new designers, a network with global reach, and it showed too by who was booked. To direct a cast of great presenters, Debbie Millman was the host, and Michael Bierut and Lisa Babb were “moderators.” Martin promised the streamlined show would have three days of content smashed into two days—and the format worked. Slots were a half hour each, with most being interviews by Debbie and company, with a few conventional presentations sprinkled through. The engine ran as smoothly as a Tesla.

This is not a review of the conference but an overview of the experience. And overall, what I learned was that given some tweaks to the standard scheme, the high energy was sustainable. The sold-out in-person audience of over 1,000 attendees and an as yet unknown number of remote streamers were given a lot to enjoy and ponder. For the time I was on site, I didn’t see, as I saw at dozens of other such events, too many people loitering in the hallways. Instead the pervasive optimism radiating from the stage was what Neville Brody called “embracing”. Also my surprise, the attendees wanted to hear about and partake in the future of design.

Speaking of the future, I learned that teams have replaced lone geniuses, but geniuses sstill lead many of these teams (they just do it without the same fanfare). I also learned that some of my prejudices about design being a service profession alone were incorrect. The audience members I spoke with did not want to simply do their client’s bidding, they had their own points of view and were excited to show their stuff. I learned from Neville Brody’s presentation that to teach the new design, a teacher must not impart their own knowledge but rather listen, digest and help direct the students’ own knowledge. I learned that the field, in whatever form it takes in the near and distant future, is not about the regurgitating old myths and legends but instilling a new sense of “design feeling,” experiencing a greater empathy for maker and user. Finally, I learned that AIGA, or whatever new, more credible name it will be called today, tomorrow and years from now, needs to be the resource in which all designers will enjoy a “safe space” where new ideas and diverse lanuages are nurtured.