Forget the Oscar-awarded films, they’ll be streaming soon enough. Instead, experience in person Nada Ray’s incomparably magical new film Unlocking the Creative Self With Marshall Arisman. Its large-screen premiere is this coming Wednesday, March 22, at the SVA Theatre (333 W 23rd St., New York City). You may never think of art in the same way again.

Register here for what I promise is the most inspiring film you will watch this year.