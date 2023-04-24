The Daily Heller: A Shredded Book Designed to Be Read

Posted inThe Daily Heller
By Steven HellerPosted  ∙  1 min. read

Shredding a book comes with a load of unpleasant connotations—especially in 2023. This book, however, is not being censored, but is deliberately testing the limits (and patience) of the reader to accept novel printing and radical binding in the name of art. It is the catalog for The Center for Visual Arts Berlin exhibition Another Reading—Contemporary Book Design From China (March 24–May 12), which introduces 20 masters of the form who are currently working in Germany. Nearly 150 outstanding books with the finest Chinese printing and binding techniques are on hand for close viewing. Topics range from traditional crafts and Chinese character design to modern literature and contemporary art.

“Although they come from different regions of China and different generations, they are all passionate about book design,” says curator He Jumping, who also designed the exhibition’s shredded catalog below and other book projects from his studio in Berlin. “However, what they earn from book design does not match their passion and work. Looking at these wonderful designs, we all know that it is the charm of books themselves that has driven these lively and influential designers in contemporary China.”

This specific volume will test your resolve and force the question: What is a book? Is it reading, showing, or blowing apart convention?

Advertisement
Posted inThe Daily Heller

Steven Heller has written for PRINT since the 1980s. He is co-chair of SVA MFA Designer as Entrepreneur. The author, co-author and editor of over 200 books on design and popular culture, Heller is also the recipient of the Smithsonian Institution National Design Award for "Design Mind," the AIGA Medal for Lifetime Achievement and other honors. He was a senior art director at The New York Times for 33 years and a writer of obituaries and book review columnist for the newspaper, as well. His memoir, Growing Up Underground (Princeton Architectural Press) was published in 2022. Some of his recent essays are collected in For the Love of Design (Allworth Press).

Advertisement