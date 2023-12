Another thing I want this year: More scrapbooks—like the ones these mostly hand-drawn, one-of-a-kind wine and spirit trademarks came from. These are from Spain (1891)—and I have half a dozen such books comprised of printer’s proofs, progressives, sketches and artist’s comprehensives. Given the certain sameness that is bound to handicap designs made with AI, anything that reveals the mysteries of the creative process is a welcome treasure.