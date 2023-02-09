The Daily Heller: Baby’s First Instagrams

Have you ever given a digital camera to a toddler? What? Are you out of your mind?! Digital cameras are designed for older kids, like you and me, to take selfies for Instagram. But just think about what a 5- or 6-year-old can do with a camera or smartphone. The results have to be at least as good as the images below, if not more experimental.

Remember back in January when I published this? Well, I found another book that uses the same technique of economy and simplicity.

Making such a striking book out of monotonous everyday things is not as easy as it looks. It takes an eye. And if you think it is easy to pose an umbrella, clock or hammer and nails, think again. This is a masterpiece of planned simplicity worthy of a place of honor in any photography pantheon.

If you think that I’m joking, just stare carefully at each precisely composed object. This book, circa 1930, is perhaps the precursor to the billions of smartphone pics that flood our ethereal space today. That stuffed toy is sublime. The bowl of mush is brilliant. Where are the baby’s first books today?