The Daily Heller: Graphic Peace in a War-Torn Land

The 4th Block—”a public association of designers and art managers interested in solving environmental problems by means of art”—was founded in 1991 by graphic designer Oleg Veklenko. In 1986, Veklenko participated in the liquidation of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster consequences. That experience triggered the launch of The 4th Block triennial (referencing the ruined fourth block of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant).

For 30 years, project teams have changed, but environmental and social issues have remained the triennial’s focus. Posters have repeatedly called attention to the problems of nuclear safety and security, environmental protection, alternative energy source development, and more. In 2019, the 30-year collection of triennial posters resulted in the creation of the 4th Block museum at the Kharkiv State Academy of Design and Arts. Currently, its collection includes approximately 11,000 posters.

4th Block Community posts design work on Instagram and Facebook to raise awareness of Vladimir Putin’s crimes against humanity and to raise funds to help Ukraine and Ukrainians fight the fascism of the 21st century. For more, head to the links above.

Left: Yurko Gutsulyak. Right: Lilit Letourneur.

Left: Marlena Buczek Smith. Right: Parisa Taashakori.

Left: Nikita Titove. Right: Emran Abtahaii.

Marlo Estevez.

Left: Rafael Ramirez. Right: Anton Ivanov.

Left:Katarzyna Poplawska. Right: Agnieszka Dajczak.

Left: Jean Left. Right: Daniel Meier.

Left:Diego Morales Morando. Right Nikita Vlasov.

sierrv.design.

Left: Oleg Bilyi. Right: @pavlovili.

Alex Blakher.

Left: Victoriai Riabenka. Right: Peter Bankov.

@kazembokaei.

Left: Martin Mendelsberg. Right: Damian Klaczkiewicz.

Left: Simon Litvinov. Right: Alex Jordan.