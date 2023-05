I’m taking today off to watch the flowers bloom. And so should you. There’s too much stress in our lives. The government should enact more national holidays devoted to detox.

But before I turn off the computers and phone, I must ask a nagging question: Why is it that this day, a holiday devoted to solemn remembering and honoring the nation’s military dead (presumably all U.S. service men and women), is also the “unofficial” beginning of Summer, the least solemn season I can think of?

Ciao