The Daily Heller: I (Heart) Old New York

There is a lot to be said about the frenetic speed that New York City’s buildings go up and come down. Often landmarks are destroyed before they even have a chance to make their marks. Neighborhoods change with regularity. I love New York today … but I adore old New York. Despite the grit and decay, NYC has a character — or rather characters — all its own. And if you’ve been around for as long as I have, you’ve probably seen many character transformations.

Recently, I found one of my favorite vintage books Portrait of New York by Felix Riesensberg with photos by Alexander Alland (“A Human Portrait of New York” was the how the headline in a February 1939 Times Book Review described it). And so it is. Moody, dark and haunting reflections of New York as a multiplicity of everything from buildings to signs, from subways to monuments.

I reproduce a selection here, not because I’m nostalgic for that chiaroscuro past but for the fact that everything about NYC comes and goes so quickly there’s hardly a moment for contemplation and joy. Well, I hope you’ll contemplate these relics below and take joy in the fact that we can reflect if only for a moment.