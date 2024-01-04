The Daily Heller: More Design, More Holiday Cheer

One of my seasonal quirks is to keep the Christmas tree up until all the needles have fallen. I hate the idea that Christmas season ends on Jan. 1. So, when I return to my office after the holiday break, I’m always relieved to see a small stack of packages from designers, who, as a rule, send gifts to their clients and other designers. There used to be many more of them before postal rates soared, but the tradition continues for those who have had good cashflow (a rarity in inflationary times).

I am always glad to receive delicious cookies, brownies and other baked goods. Bottles of wine (with great labels) are invariably welcome. However, the most cheerful gifts are functionally designed and personal. The following are the few received this season …

Thanks to Viva & Co. for this mysterious silicone glove. I have yet to understand its functionality but I think its nonslip factor will come in handy.

Thanks to Alex Isley for this durable, simple, beautiful spade for gardening, which I personally do, but which I like watching others do for me. For decades Isley has bestowed the most thoughtfully practical gifts, which you can see here.

And finally, thanks to Alexandra Mooney, a former student of SVA MFA Design, for re-gifting me this classic-to-be IBM tote. It has been ages since Paul Rand designed this most famous rebus, yet I’m sure he would be pleased to see it in its contemporary context.