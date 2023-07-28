The Daily Heller: My Back Pages

I’m taking this unbearably hot summer-stay-inside-an-air-conditioned-space time to reread, re-appreciate and relax with some of my analog PRINT magazine pages of yesteryear. Here I have selected a few stories that I enjoyed working on. I look forward to the time they will (soon) become accessible to all, along with dozens of other waiting-to-be-digitized editorial content. The selection here includes my front-of-the-book “Evolution” columns (edited by Zachary Petit). Click on the image to blow them up for a readable display.