The Daily Heller: Ode to a Magazine Cover

The Daily Heller
By Steven HellerPosted  ∙  1 min. read

There are some days when I just want to sit (or lie) around, doing nothing more strenuous than staring at something that hypnotically takes me to another space—one where I don’t have to worry about work or any other responsibilities. Today is one of those days. And the object of my obsession is this vintage cover of the Italian graphic design journal Linea Grafica ( Vol 14 No. 1/2 February 1959. Cover by Palladino)

With its undulating lines, it seems an unlikely candidate for a magazine cover, even one devoted to art and design. I’ve kept this on my desk for a few years as an example of what design can accomplish even when it is free of content. Yet I do ponder the reason behind the design choice and how the editor accepted such a free form.

I’d like to be able to tell you, or even to suggest some rationale and speculate on its purpose, but there is no clarification in the inside text or any other resource. What’s more, I am content to leave the message, if there is one, as mysterious, and simply enjoy the sensation of being at peace, washed over by its undulating, soothing, restorative waves.

Steven Heller has written for PRINT since the 1980s. He is co-chair of SVA MFA Designer as Entrepreneur. The author, co-author and editor of over 200 books on design and popular culture, Heller is also the recipient of the Smithsonian Institution National Design Award for "Design Mind," the AIGA Medal for Lifetime Achievement and other honors. He was a senior art director at The New York Times for 33 years and a writer of obituaries and book review columnist for the newspaper, as well. His memoir, Growing Up Underground (Princeton Architectural Press) was published in 2022. Some of his recent essays are collected in For the Love of Design (Allworth Press).

