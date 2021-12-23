The Daily Heller: On the Day Before Christmas Eve, Here’s a Message to Mr. S. Claus

New York’s favorite street artist is at it again. This time, Christmas is his theme. And being that it is Christmastime, it is not surprising that Macy’s is the sponsor for Adrian Wilson’s muralomage (mural+homage) to Frank Capra’s It’s a Wonderful Life.

From Art of the Title

The initiative was organized by street artist/The LISA Project NYC’s Reynaldo Rosa (who added the border to Wilson’s work) for Make-A-Wish Foundation and Macy’s Queen’s Center Mall. Macy’s donates $1 to Make-A-Wish for every letter children write to Santa here.