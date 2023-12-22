The Daily Heller: Paintbox Legacy Revisited

Posted inThe Daily Heller
By Steven HellerPosted  ∙  1 min. read

You might call Adrian Wilson the apostle of the British Quantel Paintbox, the revolutionary digital imaging processor that forever changed the visual world and ushered in the screen age. Wilson gave a talk (part 1 of 2) on the origin of Paintbox for the Computer Arts Society at the British Computer Society in London last week that contains lots of unseen graphics, art and interviews—including the first by Paintbox inventor Paul Kellar. He’s also created a 3D virtual exhibit that he hopes will find a real venue.

Ultimately, Wilson hopes the Quantel Paintbox will receive the homage it is due; its ability to make bitmapped pictures indeed makes it a pioneering device. Some of its early adopters were Keith Haring and David Hockney; Wilson managed to find all the Hockney Paintbox pieces, which have just been accessioned to the Hockney Archive from Wilson’s Paintbox Archive, including previous unseen work created on the Paintbox for the Painting With Light film that was broadcast in 1987.

David Hockney at play.
Adrian Wilson with Brittnee Zuckerman, the Archivist at David Hockney Studio.
Advertisement
Posted inHistory The Daily Heller

Steven Heller has written for PRINT since the 1980s. He is co-chair of SVA MFA Designer as Entrepreneur. The author, co-author and editor of over 200 books on design and popular culture, Heller is also the recipient of the Smithsonian Institution National Design Award for "Design Mind," the AIGA Medal for Lifetime Achievement and other honors. He was a senior art director at The New York Times for 33 years and a writer of obituaries and book review columnist for the newspaper, as well. His memoir, Growing Up Underground (Princeton Architectural Press) was published in 2022. Some of his recent essays are collected in For the Love of Design (Allworth Press).

Advertisement