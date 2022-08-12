The Daily Heller: Sneak Peek at SVA’s Glaser Gazette No. 3

For all that Milton Glaser is known for as a designer, illustrator, author and social advocate, at School of Visual Arts he was heralded for his teaching, valued for his wisdom and respected for his humanitarian heart and soul. This past academic year SVA and the Visual Arts Press initiated two publications, Glaser Gazette 1 & 2, as tribute, memorial and introduction for young students who never had the opportunity to study with or hear him lecture.

The third and final edition is off the press and will be out in September when students return to school. For now, here is a sneak peek to whet your appetite. (A PDF of the third issue will be available when the print edition launches. You can find the first issue here, and the second here.)