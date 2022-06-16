The Daily Heller: This Fits Pushpin to a Tee

There’s a tsunami a-comin’ in the form of a new wave of T-shirts. Cresting like a famous Hokusai woodblock, the new Legendary Pushpin T-shirt collection (featuring classic images by Seymour Chwast) is currently on display at the International Design Center in Nagoya, Japan. For now, the tees are available only in Japan, but Daily Heller readers get a chance to see (and buy) them before the wave crashes onto American shores.

Chosen by an esteemed jury, the shirts and other artifacts featuring Chwast’s imagery, produced by Kazuhito Imaeda, take center stage. The pop-up shop at the Design Center is currently being held through July 20.

The Center’s Creators Shop Loop is an interesting and innovative retail model for design and design entrepreneurs. Following an intensive screening based on sample products, business plans and interviews, a group of rotating artists is selected as tenants.