The Daily Heller: Tolerance Alive in Times of Hope and Sadness

On May 17, Ukraine soldiers relinquished their defensive positions after enduring a weeks-long Russian bombardment of the Azovstal factory in Mariupol, where they mounted a valiant defense. Coincidentally, in 2019 the Tolerance poster exhibition (the red pin on the map below), opened only a short distance from the besieged steelworks.

On a hopeful note, schoolchildren got a mighty dose of tolerance on May 17 when the Tolerance show, organized by Mirko Ilic and now in its fourth year of touring, took place at The Kunstbiblitohek (Art Library) of the National Museums in Berlin. Sixty-five posters from 36 countries were selected for STUDIO TOLERANCE at Kulturforum.

Additionally, a STUDIO program offers workshops especially aimed at young people and schoolchildren—our great last hope. The program was developed by the Department of Education, Outreach and Visitor Services at the Berlin National Museums, in cooperation with KIgA e.V., the Kreuzberg Initiative against Antisemitism, curated by Dr. Christina Thomson and Christina Dembny of the Berlin National Museums’ collection of graphic design (Kunstbibliothek, Staatliche Museen zu Berlin).

There have been 133 Tolerance exhibitions in 30 countries throughout the world since 2017.