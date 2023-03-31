The Daily Heller: We’ve All Got Pigment

By Steven HellerPosted  ∙  1 min. read

Lowell Thompson says that it took almost 55 years for him to come up with this. “But it was worth it,” he adds about his Human Coloring Book. “It’s still a layout but I think it expresses an important idea that I plan to expand into an ongoing campaign.” Coming on the heels of Pantone’s new SkinTone guide and with a range of revised skin tone crayons and colored pencils available on the market, Thompson, author of the 2020 Anti-Racist Coloring Book (subtitle: “Take Your World Beyond Black & White”), will be launching his first “Lowell’s Human Color Workshop” in May 2023.

“I actually started with ‘James Brown Wasn’t Black,’ then I came up with ‘Marilyn Monroe Wasn’t White’ but when I came up with Abe, I thought he’d make the best first poster. George Washington might be next. Beyond those it’s unlimited. Any ideas?”

(See future DH for details.)

