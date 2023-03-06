The Daily Heller: What Do King Charles III & Steve Jobs Have in Common?

By Steven HellerPosted  ∙  1 min. read

Sir Jony Ive, designer.

Ive was the core of Jobs’ Apple product design team, and in 2019 Ive and Marc Newson teamed up with an illustrious roster of artists to create LoveFrom, a design collective, which included His Royal Highness as a client when he was Prince of Wales.

Ive was asked to design the king’s new official coronation emblem, which pays tribute to Charles’ well-known love of the natural world (see the emblem below) and the four nations of the United Kingdom. The emblem includes the flora of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland—the rose, the thistle, the daffodil and the shamrock.

They form the shape of St. Edward’s Crown, which will be used for the crowning of King Charles III on May 6 at Westminster Abbey.

I wonder if it will receive a PRINT Award for 2023, hmmmmm?

