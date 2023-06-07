The Daily Heller: Who Would Have Thought Tolerance Would Be Cool?

The expansion of the “Tolerance Project” created by Mirko Ilic now includes “Students for Tolerance” workshops and exhibitions, driven by pupils from various design universities and supported by lecturers worldwide. It has picked up steam—cool steam.

“By involving students from different universities,” says Tomislav Bobinec, faculty organizer of the Institute of Design and Communication at FH Joanneum Graz, “these workshops benefit from diverse perspectives and creative approaches. This collaborative effort enables students to exchange ideas, learn from one another, and gain insights from different cultures and customs, fostering innovative solutions to address tolerance and diversity-related issues.”

The “Students for Tolerance” initiative showcases the power of international collaboration and represents a step forward in harnessing the creativity and energy of the group to address pressing social issues.

The 2023 workshop and exhibition were organized by Bobinec, in collaboration with the Ostfalia University of Applied Sciences in Salzgitter, Germany, and the University of Split, Croatia. This event brought together 30 students from 11 different nationalities, showcasing a collection of 32 thought-provoking posters.

In 2022, the workshop and exhibition were organized as a collaborative effort between FH Joanneum Graz, the University of Applied Sciences in Dortmund, Germany, the University of Ljubljana in Slovenia, and the University of Zagreb in Croatia.

The exhibition has received invitations from various design festivals and shows across Europe, including Designmonat.at in Austria; Berlin Design Week; Universal Design Award Munich; Street Poster Initiative, Ljubljana, Slovenia; and the School for Applied Arts in Zagreb, Croatia. These platforms have recognized the significance and impact of the exhibition, providing a wider audience with the opportunity to engage with the students’ work and messages of tolerance.

Looking ahead to the future, students from Valencia, Spain, and Tel Aviv, Israel, are set to come together in an upcoming collaboration. This exciting development promises to continue the tradition of cross-cultural exchange and dialogue, fostering connections between young designers from different parts of the world.

Photos © Hannah Dornan, fidet