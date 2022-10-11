Go Behind the Scenes of Today’s Best Design Books with PRINT Book Club

We are thrilled to announce that PRINT is starting a Book Club. Every month, Debbie Millman and Steven Heller will interview authors and dig deep into the books that creatives are talking about and publishing. Each Book Club will last an hour, take place on Zoom, be free, and access will be available on demand soon after the event.

It may seem like an obvious pick, but we’re kicking off the inaugural PRINT Book Club with Steven Heller’s new memoir, Growing Up Underground: A Memoir of Counterculture New York. While you don’t have to have the book on hand to join, you can buy your own copy before the event on Amazon (we earn a teeny-tiny commission to support the Book Club), or wherever you love to buy books.

In our first meeting, Debbie will talk to the award-winning designer, writer, and former Senior Art Director at The New York Times about his deeply entertaining coming-of-age memoir. Growing Up Underground takes readers on a visually-inspired look back on being at the center of New York’s youth culture in the 1960s and ’70s, featuring 100 immersive color photographs.

Register here and join the Book Club on October 25, 2022, at 4 PM EST on Zoom— no membership fees required!