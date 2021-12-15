‘Las Moscas’ Is a Book All About Flies and It’s Shockingly Inspired

Las Moscas, which translates to “The Flies,” was designed by Jara van Herpt and painted by Carla Fuentes. The entire book focuses on the commonly known fly’s misunderstandings, meanings, and mishaps. The book is filled to the brim with whimsy and intrigue through graphical details, quirky typography, and gorgeously crafted paintings. Personally, I never realized how interesting a fly could be, but Las Moscas proves that with a bit of inspiration and a lot of talent, even the most seemingly dull things can become gorgeous pieces of a

Project Credits

Jara van Herpt

Carla Fuentes