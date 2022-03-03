Add Dazzling Typography to Your Coffee Table with Shoplifters Issue 10

Get your coffee tables ready—the latest issue of Shoplifters has just been released. The bi-annual publication from Actual Source profiles a wide range of creatives, including eminent artists, photographers, designers, and illustrators. This visually stunning collection of interviews and photographs are all amassed to celebrate typography.

Each issue of Shoplifters is visually variable, changing its size, paper type, typography and tone with every new release. The main typefaces for Shoplifters Issue 10 are Prisma Text by Robert Huber and Tschichold Rund Mono by Ben Fehrman-Lee, printed in black and brown with a yellow ribbon book marker.

Subtitled “New Type Design Volume 2,” Issue 10 features ​​156 typefaces by 114 designers. The 832-page hardback also highlights four “Special Features” artists, including Pentagram partner Sascha Lobe and the modular type he created for the Bibliothèque nationale du Luxembourg, stone carver Nick Benson of the John Stevens Shop in Rhode Island, Elias Hanzer who co-founded the type studio Hanzer Liccini, and the typeface design practice AllCaps.

Shoplifters Issue 10 is available now via Actual Source for $59, with a shipping date set for mid-April.