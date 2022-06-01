Domestika Students Turned Shipping Containers Into Attractive Architecture

For years, clever architects have asked: if shipping containers are durable enough to transport tons of goods across the sea, why couldn’t they be buildings? The French studio Brand Brothers turned this question into an assignment in their course for Domestika, an online school for creatives. As part of a branding exercise, this class designed a trendy, modern look for Contigo, a company that turns shipping containers into bars, restaurants, hotel rooms, and more. The containers and their accompanying marketing materials feature a hip, boxy font that alludes to the structural versatility of the containers. They use surreal visuals, bright colors, and trippy patterns to play up Contigo’s future-forward, sustainable concept

Check out photos for their process and finalized designs below.

EN

In 2022, we had the great pleasure to realize a course with Domestika around typographic identity and graphic systems. In this course, we created from scratch the visual identity of Contigo, a company that reconditions and fits out maritime containers to transform them into living spaces: bars, restaurants, reception areas, offices or even hotel rooms. We combine typographic design and advanced graphic design to offer an industrial client a rich and demanding visual system. This course, available in 6 languages, will take you through the history of Brand Brothers, our methodology, our inspirations, our way of working, all punctuated by many anecdotes.

Explore our case study, and visit our online course to find out more! https://www.domestika.org/fr/courses/3244-branding-innovant-creez-une-identite-visuelle-complete/brand_brothers

FR

En 2022, nous avons eu l’immense plaisir de réaliser un cours avec Domestika autour de l’identité visuelle typographique et des systèmes graphiques. Dans ce cours, nous avons créé de toutes pièces l’identité visuelle de Contigo, une entreprise qui reconditionne et aménage des conteneurs maritimes pour les transformer en des espaces de vie : bars, restaurants, lieux d’accueil, bureaux ou même chambres d’hôtels. Nous combinons ainsi design typographique et graphisme pointu pour offrir à un client industriel un système visuel riche et exigeant. Ce cours, disponible en 6 langues, vous plonge dans l’histoire de Brand Brothers, notre méthodologie, nos inspirations, notre manière de travailler, le tout ponctué de nombreuses anecdotes.

Explorez notre cas d’étude, et rendez-vous sur notre cours en ligne pour découvrir la suite !

https://www.domestika.org/fr/courses/3244-branding-innovant-creez-une-identite-visuelle-complete/brand_brothers