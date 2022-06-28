Transactional Emails: Learn When and How to Use Them

Discover ways to make the most of one‑to‑one emails like password reminders or order confirmations.

Unlike bulk marketing emails, transactional emails are one-to-one communications, making them a powerful channel for engagement.

Transactional emails are typically related to subscriber account changes or transactions, and are often triggered by a request or action from the contact. Examples include order confirmations, password reminders, product notifications, or account balance updates.

“Some people don’t recognize the opportunities in transactional emails, but marketers are becoming savvy about making sure all the ‘real estate’ that touches the customer is optimized,” says Chris Beauregard, Director of Product Management at Mailchimp.

Learn how to use transactional emails and what rules apply to these important communications.