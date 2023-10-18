Barcelona Design Week 2023 Highlights “Design for the Human Future”

BDW’23 aims to be not just an event, but a catalyst for change. Alessandro Manetti, Curator of BDW’23



The 18th edition of the annual Barcelona Design Week is officially upon us, running from October 16 through October 28 throughout the city. BDW’23 is explicitly linked to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals by using the occasion of the event to launch a global initiative to promote Sustainable Development Goal number 18: “Design for the Human Future.”

With this theme as its guide, BDW’23 aims to promote a more humane and humanistic future through design to create a positive global impact for all. “Our mission is clear: to harness the power of design to address the most pressing challenges of our time, from climate change and the rise of artificial intelligence to promoting cultural and gender diversity and combating social inequality while promoting sustainable living and responsible consumption,” explained the BDW’23 curator, Alessandro Manetti, in a press release.

The event encompasses diverse activities, from interactive installations, stimulating exhibitions, lectures, practical workshops, roundtables, networking events, and more. Professionals, students, and the general public can engage in 100 activities at the local and international level.

Created by the Barcelona Design Centre in 2006, BDW is a member of the global network of World Design Weeks. This network comprises nearly 40 design festivals worldwide, each promoting and celebrating art, design, and creativity in all forms.