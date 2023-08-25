GoodType is Hosting a Virtual Conference for Type Lovers— The Kernference

The good people over at GoodType— an online community inspiring and connecting letter lovers all over the world— recently announced that they’ll be hosting a virtual conference for design nerds this November called The Kernference. Get it? (If you don’t, you should definitely attend!)

The Kernference is a three-day virtual summit from November 1st through 3rd that will bring the global type community together. The three days will be filled with talks, workshops, and panels from industry professionals, experts, and rising stars in the type space. All accessible through the comfort of your own home!

The Conference Pass gets you access to the three days of offerings (plus replays!) and is available for $247. Attendees will experience skill-building and type-focused learning, as well as strategic sessions about building your business or career as an artist or designer. For an additional $100, participants can purchase a Workshop Pass add-on for extra hands-on learning in three 1.5 hours workshops (including replays). The workshops include “Marketing for Artists” hosted by Jessica Korthius, “The Vector Machine” taught by Bob Ewing, and “Sketch to 3D” with instructors Nubia Navarro and David Bonilla.

So who are the specific experts that will be featured at the Kernference? They range from various corners of the design world, coming together to offer a breadth of experience and perspectives. One exciting headliner is Annie Atkins, a Welsh graphic designer and prop maker for film and television, whose worked on a handful of Wes Anderson films (The Grand Budapest Hotel, Isle of Dogs, The French Dispatch). Phoebe (Cornog) Nelson is another, the founder of Pandr Design Co in San Diego. Sam Roberts, the founder of the world’s only print and online publication dedicated to sign painting called BLAG, will lead a panel on publishing a magazine, and Arley Torsone Morgan Calderini of Ladyfingers Letterpress will share their experience running a product-based business. Plus many others!

Tickets are available now!