Gifts for Creatives, Graphic Designers and Artists – Day 27

“This year has battered our creativity and optimism, so I gift you Art is Therapy — let your imagination immerse in its poetic prose, as Alain de Botton’s sublime writing therapeutically restores the sense of hope, empathy, connection, dignity, and beauty we all desperately need.”

As Strategy Director at BUCK, Surabhi Rathi harnesses the power of creativity and strategy to shape and launch brands globally. She further channels her strategic experience into advising the next generation of brand leaders in the Masters in Branding program at the prestigious School of Visual Arts.

