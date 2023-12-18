Gifts for Creatives, Graphic Designers & Artists – Day 22

Instead of the usual gift guide, PRINT asked some of the most creative people we know what they are excited to give (and get) this year. Look for daily gift inspiration through the end of December.

“I am excited to gift this MUJI sketchbook to my family, because I know I will be getting sketches or images of things they have drawn in them, a gift that keeps giving.”

Nik Bentel is an artist and designer who creates products and performances that engage viewers to reimagine their everyday objects. Learn more in this recent interview with PRINT’s Charlotte Beach.

Banner photo by Susan Wilkinson on Unsplash.