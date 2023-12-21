Gifts for Creatives, Graphic Designers & Artists – Day 25

“I would pick the classic Thyko radio from Lexon. A modern update on this classic Marc Berthier design that provides Bluetooth and is offered in no less than 15 colors. The challenge is the curation, as the color telegraphs the experience in a way few products can since the form can be so quiet on its own. Black is a classic Designerd way to go, although you have some understated neutrals such as Taupe, Mastic, Dark Grey, or the aptly titled ‘Ultimate Grey.’ If you prefer a pop of color, there is also a stale paprika hue. Whether you can see a special someone ironically listening to speed-metal in pink, or bringing the ruckus with some Wu-Tang in a very trending saturated yellow, it’s a stellar gift.

Fun facts: it graced the cover of Time Magazine and is part of the MOMA permanent collection. Can your Bluetooth speaker say that?”