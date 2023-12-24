Gifts for Creatives, Graphic Designers & Artists – Day 28

“Subscriptions are the gifts that keep on giving, so I’m recommending two of my favorites out there for design lovers. The beloved pencil brand Blackwing offers a subscription for their Volumes (special collections) series, where subscribers receive as 12-pack of each new Volume for a full year, and 10% off all online purchases.

Another subscription I’d be giddy to receive is to BLAG Magazine: Adventures in Sign Painting Craft, Community & Culture. BLAG (Better Letters Magazine) is the world’s only print and online publication dedicated to sign painting, lovingly helmed by founder Sam Roberts.”