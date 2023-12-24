Gifts for Creatives, Graphic Designers & Artists – Day 28

Instead of the usual gift guide, PRINT asked some of the most creative people we know what they are excited to give (and get) this year. Look for daily gift inspiration through the end of December.
“Subscriptions are the gifts that keep on giving, so I’m recommending two of my favorites out there for design lovers. The beloved pencil brand Blackwing offers a subscription for their Volumes (special collections) series, where subscribers receive as 12-pack of each new Volume for a full year, and 10% off all online purchases.
Another subscription I’d be giddy to receive is to BLAG Magazine: Adventures in Sign Painting Craft, Community & Culture. BLAG (Better Letters Magazine) is the world’s only print and online publication dedicated to sign painting, lovingly helmed by founder Sam Roberts.”
Charlotte Beach is an LA-based writer here at PRINT, who focuses on highlighting old-world art forms and creatives keen on keeping handcraft alive. She’s also a sign painter, currently enrolled in the famed Sign Graphics program at Los Angeles Trade Tech College. A proud maximalist, Charlotte harbors an inordinate disdain for the color navy and an affinity for retro aesthetics.
Banner photo by Ali Bakhtiari on Unsplash.