Gifts for Creatives, Graphic Designers & Artists – Day 30

Instead of the usual gift guide, PRINT asked some of the most creative people we know what they are excited to give (and get) this year. Look for daily gift inspiration through the end of December.

“Sohla El-Waylly’s first cookbook, Start Here, is a real gem. In it she offers not just recipes but clear and thoughtful guidance on how to become a better cook. Her recipes are unique, flavorful, accessible and always satisfying.”

Roxane Gay is the New York Times Bestselling author of The Bad Feminist and other books and publications, a professor, editor, and social commentator. Her latest book, Opinions, is a collection of her best nonfiction pieces from the past ten years.

Banner photo by Christopher Burns on Unsplash.