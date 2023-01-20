A Small Start on a Tribute to a Big Talent

An industry legend passed away yesterday. We lost Carin Goldberg, who designed many things, our personal favorite being the first ever Madonna album cover. To name just a few of her many accolades, Goldberg earned an AIGA Medal, an Augustus Saint-Gaudens Medal for distinguished achievement in art, and the President’s Citation recognizing exceptional contributions to the field of graphic design. She was also a consummate educator, a Rome Prize Fellow, and an AGI member. But most of all, she was a talented designer who shaped how so many of us look at things, and through her teaching, she led multiple generations toward excellence. Her husband shared this video of her work, it’s our treat to share it while we begin the process of remembering one so talented. We’ll post a full tribute to her soon. —PRINT MGMT.