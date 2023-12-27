“AFROSPORT – The Book” Explores the Global Impact of African Sports

The much anticipated African Cup of Nations 2024— a month-long soccer tournament in which the national teams from 24 qualifying African countries face off—will commence on January 13, hosted by the Ivory Coast. Football fans around the world will tune in to watch as soccer stars such as Sadio Mane of Senegal and Mohommad Salah of Egypt go head to head to bring glory to their countries. Like all major football tournaments, AFCON is about much more than the sport itself. To honor and celebrate the significance of African sports and their critical cultural impact beyond the pitch ahead of AFCON 2024, the African surf and lifestyle brand Mami Wata is proud to present AFROSPORT – The Book.

AFROSPORT cover, photo by Eric Lafforgue.

New Year’s Eve Gusheshe spinning in Botshabelo, Free State, South Africa, Dec. 31 2011. By Jo Voets.

Following the success of their previous book, AFROSURF, Mami Wata’s AFROSPORT is a 320-page exploration of the broad landscape of sport in Africa to understand its history and global influence through photography, stories, profiles, interviews, and design. It contains contributions from 25 writers, 30 photographers, 130 photos, and more than 100 original new graphics, as it delves into 26 different sports. Highlights include interviews with Joakim Noah, Didier Drogba, Dr. Gerard Akindes, Dricus du Plessis and Siya Kolisi.

Burkina Faso, Po, 25.11.2000 Cyclists from Africa attending the Tour du Faso. With Hamado Pafadnam at right, this edition’s best African cyclist, ending at the seventh place. By Chris Keulen.

by Rob Stothard.

“The book takes the reader on a journey beyond pitches, ballparks, training halls and stadiums and into the melting pot of heritage, innovation, politics and identity.” Mami Wata

Mami Wata has collaborated with the platform for digital collectibles called CENT to create a limited-release collectible of the cover art included with every online book purchase at no additional charge. The book is available for pre-order here for $60, with copies slated to ship on January 24.

Lutteur sérère avant son combat aux arènes Adrien Senghor. Grand Yoff, juillet 2009.

Dambe à Lagos. Mai 2023. By Laurent Gaudin.

This limited edition first run of 2,000 copies will be each individually numbered. Profits from the sales of AFROSPORT will go to African youth surf therapy organizations, Waves for Change, and Surfers Not Street Children.