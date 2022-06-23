Design Army Creates Saucony House of Speed Pop Up Experience in Paris

In celebration of Saucony’s Endorphin Pro 3 shoe launch in Europe, the brand took over a gallery in the Marais for a pop up experience during the men’s collections at Paris Fashion Week. Design Army led the creative for the House of Speed, leaning on the bold Prospect Pink colorway of the shoe to inform visual cues, guerilla marketing, and experiential activations that would bring to life a high-energy space centered around movement and endorphins.

Leaning on bold typography that incorporates movement and animation to convey the speed of the shoe, the creative suite for the entire House of Speed activation incorporates the same type found in the Endorphin Pro 3 campaign – from the invite to exclusive House of Speed merchandise.

The bright pink exterior and glowing window displays make a splash in Paris’ Marais District. Inside the house, every nook is an opportunity for education, exploration, and content creation. All details and touchpoints ladder back to speed and feeling – from the art gallery-esque entry and immersive treadmill experience room to the upstairs interactive living quarters boasting an Endorphin Bar, bright pink bathtub with Endorphin Pro 3-clad feet, and a bed whose mirror above reads “Go Faster” for the ultimate selfie moment. Around Paris, Metro stations boast a first glimpse of the campaign for the Endorphin Pro 3. And a bright pink branded “newspaper”, which first started as a prop in the soon-to-be-released film (shot in New York City), is being handed out throughout the city as well as at the Saucony House of Speed.

Saucony House of Speed is open to the public until June 25th, every day from 10:00-20:00. For more details, or to sign up to join a group run, visit Saucony House Of Speed, 236 Rue Saint-Martin, Paris 75003