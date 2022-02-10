Type Designer Tré Seals Announces His First-Ever Book, ‘Dream in Color’

We’re pretty enamored by rising star type designer Tré Seals, the founder of the font foundry Vocal Type that recently designed Spike Lee’s book SPIKE, which just so happens to include five fonts custom-made by Seals. The young talent is on a mission to diversify design in any way that he can, a drive that had led him to his next big thing—a book!

Suffice to say, we were pretty jazzed last week when Seals revealed a preview for the upcoming Dream in Color. Seals curated, designed, edited, and wrote the book, a visual feast composed of 30 removable, ready-to-frame posters by 30 international Black creatives.

The posters included in the book range in style and aesthetic, and they represent the rich diversity of work created by emerging Black designers and artists. From illustrations and collages to typography, the posters come imbued with positivity, hope, and strength.

The Black creatives featured in Dream in Color hail from around the globe, including the US, Canada, South America, Africa, Europe, and more. Note-worthy contributors are London-based muralist Lakwena and South Africa-based artist Huston Wilson.

Seals shared a mock-up of the large-format book’s cover designed by Chrome Publications and Chronicle Books in his announcement. More information is sure to come from Seals, with a publication date set for June 7, 2022. The book is available to preorder now for $29.95 online at Chronicle Books.

“We see Black as a palette, a mixture of every color and every form of light,” says Seals. “This is our true definition of Black, and this is why we Dream in Color.”