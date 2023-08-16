If You’ve Been Trying to Shake Off Your Notebook-Buying Habit, Consider Yourself “Foiled Again”

Hoarding beautiful little notebooks is less of a habit and more of a way of life. Most creative types can identify with this insatiable desire, many of whom actively nurture a hardy stack of Moleskines, Rhollbahns, and Rhodias in their offices. The Chicago-based notebook purveyor Field Notes has been feeding into this notebook obsession since their launch in 2007, offering a Quarterly Edition Series that stationery junkies can subscribe to for special limited release notebook designs.

Field Notes’ 59th edition in their quarterly series was just unveiled for the summer, featuring silver hot-foil stamped on indigo blue covers. Say hello to the Foiled Again Field Notes, with illustrations designed by Field Notes cofounder Aaron Draplin and perfectly executed foil-stamping by Studio on Fire of St. Paul, MN.

Draplin’s intricate artwork illustrates the manufacturing process behind the jacket design of these Field Notes, which is hot-stamped onto shimmering Neenah Pearl “Indigo” 110# cover stock. The notebooks come in packs of three, with each containing 48 pages of 60# Finch Opaque text stock, ruled with silver ink, and bound with three staples. The trio of 3.5″ × 5.5″ notebooks are packaged in a tuck box featuring the cover art in reversed colors: blue foil on Neenah Pearl “Sterling” stock. The packs are being sold for $14.95 a piece.

Limited Edition Quarterly Subscribers will receive these silver and blue beauties in addition to notebooks in an additional colorway: gold foil on “Poppy” stock, packed in a red-foil-on-“Bright Gold” box. This iteration of Foiled Again is available exclusively for quarter edition subscribers, so be sure to subscribe now! USA shipping is free for subscription shipments, and active subscribers save 10% whenever they shop on the Field Notes site.

Who cares if your notebook stack just got a little bit taller? Beautiful tools beget beautiful ideas, and that’s just the facts.