LOEWE Releases A Whimsical ‘Spirited Away’ Capsule Collection In Partnership With Studio Ghibli

Studio Ghibli fans, rejoice! And all others can kindly see themselves out (and take a long hard look in the mirror while they’re at it). The Spanish luxury leather house LOEWE has just released a Spirited Away capsule collection that’s rife with the whimsical charm, vibrance, and childlike wonder we all know and love from the 2001 Miyazaki film itself.





The robust streetwear collection is a treasure trove of fantasy and craftsmanship that includes bags, hoodies, T-shirts, sweaters, sneakers, and accessories such as leather goods, hats, scarves, and even a soot-spirit AirPod case.

The collaboration marks the second time LOEWE and Studio Ghibli have partnered, as LOEWE creative director Jonathan Anderson released a capsule collection based on Studio Ghibli’s My Friend Totoro (1988) in January 2021. LOEWE also previously supported the Studio Ghibli Museum in Japan with funding.





The ever-thoughtful and quality-driven LOEWE used a traditional Japanese patchwork technique known as “boro” throughout the designs, along with jacquard print, leather marquetry, and embroidery.





As if the No-Face slippers and Yubaba satchel weren’t enough, each purchase from the collection comes in limited-edition Spirited Away packaging.

If eating up this collection turns me into a pig, all I have to say is oink oink!