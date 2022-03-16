Mike Tyson Releases Ear-Shaped Weed Gummies—Queue Nervous Laughter

When thinking about Mike Tyson, chances are visions of face tats and ears come to mind. While he’s known for being one of the best heavyweight boxers of all time, Tyson’s biggest claim to fame might be an especially intense choice he made in the ring. During the 1997 World Boxing Association Heavyweight Championship, Tyson bit not just one, but both of his opponent Evander Holyfield’s ears mid-fight.

Chomping into one ear in the heat of the moment is understandable. Who among us hasn’t succumbed to similar carnal desires? But going back for round two crosses the line.

So what’s the statute of limitations on ear mutilation? Turns out it’s 25 years.

Holy ears! They’re finally here! Go get your Mike Bites now 👂😤 pic.twitter.com/BCbXcdYcra — ItsTyson20 (@itstyson20) March 15, 2022

In an eerily (earily?) playful turn of events, Tyson has released a new line of weed gummies shaped like ears with a bite taken out of the cartilage. Tyson 2.0‘s “Mike Bites” will be sold out of dispensaries in California, Massachusetts, and Nevada.

“These ears actually taste good!” Tyson himself quipped on Twitter.

Tyson and Holyfield appear to have made amends since the ear-biting incident of ’97, letting bygones be bygones. Call me vengeful, but if a contemporary of mine ripped chunks out of my ears with their teeth, I just don’t think I’d be as forgiving.

Say what you like about Mike Bites— at least it’s heartening to see men finally profiting off of their testosterone-fueled aggression.