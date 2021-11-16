Harry Styles Proves Once Again There’s Nothing He Can’t Do With Launch Of Beauty Brand Pleasing

It was only a matter of time before boy band heart-throb turned gender-bending king Harry Styles tried entrepreneurship on for size, as there seems to be nothing the man can’t conquer.











by Rafael Pavarotti for Dazed winter issue 2021

From cutting his teeth as the talisman of One Direction with his buttery vocals and perfectly quaffed locks to bringing his stage presence to the silver screen with roles in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, Olivia Wilde’s highly anticipated Don’t Worry Darling, and even a split-second appearance in the latest Marvel fixture, Eternals, Styles appears to have the world in the palm of his hand.

So it really comes as no surprise that he has just announced the launch of his new beauty brand, Pleasing.





Pleasing’s first drop features nail and skincare products, including the Pleasing Pen, a dual-ended, dual-purpose eye and lip serum for tired eyes infused with okra, marshmallow, and lingonberry. There’s also the Pearlescent Illuminating Serum, a moisturizer containing literal encapsulated pearls that dissolve into the skin once dispensed, and both matte and pearlescent plant-based nail polish in adorable bottles with marbleized ball-shaped caps.





In a recent profile of Styles by Dazed, he shared that the idea for Pleasing started with nail polish and grew from there, blossoming into a brand that stands for far more than well-manicured fingers.

“I’ve always found that the moments in my life which have brought me the most joy are the small ones,” he told Dazed. “It’s always those moments that I find have the longest-lasting effect on me, in terms of sparking something wonderful in me. I really think that the essence of Pleasing is finding those little moments of joy and showing them to people.”





Styles was adamant that Pleasing’s products be made as sustainably as possible, with post-consumer plastics and compostable paper printed with bio-sourced inks. Pleasing also partnered with the nonprofit Nest, which supports gender equity and economic inclusion within the artisan and maker economy.





“I don’t think being beautiful or feeling beautiful is about looking good,” said Styles via Dazed about the Pleasing brand ethos. “When people are happy and glowing, they’re radiating. And that’s what I think the products do. It’s about helping you feel beautiful.”

Whether you came of age scream-singing along to “Night Changes” or not, you can’t deny Harry Styles is a force for good, and I, for one, am rooting for him.