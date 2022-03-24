Stella McCartney x Adidas Celebrate Female Athletes with Gender-Neutral Sportswear

The Arsenal women’s soccer team is the most decorated women’s club in England, yet most sports fans probably don’t even know they exist. While their male counterparts dominate headlines, these talented women continue to collect accolades without anywhere near as much recognition. Arsenal sits quietly at the top of the Women’s Super League, while their captain, Vivianne Miedema, just became the first WSL player to contribute to 100 goals.

Although we’re a long way from paying the proper respects to female athletes, sportswear is taking a stylish baby step toward progress. Next week, Adidas and Stella McCartney are releasing a new collection of gender-neutral gear, specifically designed to celebrate the Arsenal women’s team.

The iconic sports brand and high-fashion headliner present a bold, expressive 10-piece range including footwear, outerwear, tops, leggings, and extendible accessories.

The pillar of this poppy leopard print collection is a pre-match jersey that both Arsenal teams will wear during warm-ups. The women’s team will debut the design before this Saturday’s match against Tottenham Hotspur, while the men will sport them before their league game on April 4th.

While traditionalists might be put off by the eccentric, vibrant look of this collection, I’m pleased to see statement pieces make their way into sportswear. Adidas and McCartney also deserve a shout-out for making the products with organic cotton and partially recycled materials.

The collection is available for pre-order now on Arsenal’s official retail website, Arsenal Direct. It will officially go on sale next Monday, March 28th, at Arsenal Direct, Adidas, and Arsenal’s London flagship, The Armoury.