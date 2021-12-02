CMYK Playing Cards Deal a Creative Hand

Ondrej Musil is the designer behind these gorgeous CMYK playing cards that pay homage to graphic designers’ color printing practices. While the cards look like they’re more focused on designers’ needs, they also act as a sufficient deck to play any game possible. Unique and creative, this is a deck of cards that won’t get lost in the shuffle.

CMYKovky (FB, IG) are classic canaston (joker) quality cards in the original CMYK coat with references to DTP and graphic creation in a limited edition. A must for every playful graphic artist, designer, printer or color lover and a unique rarity for “ordinary” mortals.

A successful crowdfunding campaign was organized for them on Donio.cz and you could read about the cards on the CzechDesign, DesignPortál, Font, DeTePe or DesignVID portals.

CMYKovek is 108 cards, 2 sets of 54 cards, including jokers with a different reverse, so you can easily play poker and other games with 52 card decks.

The paints lie on the cardboard and are smoothed on both sides with a special card varnish. The whole thing then rests in a beautiful lacquered paper box with FSC certification.

The cards were made by brothers from Slovakia at the DIW printing house.

Creatives, graphic designers and printmen are by nature a playful species, and these cards allow them to spread color enlightenment and have a lot of fun.

Their production took place in the DIW printing house from Bratislava, where they received maximum care. They are packed in a distinctive FSC-certified box. Material specifications are = cards measuring 57 x 87 mm, 310g cardboard, color 4/4 CMYK, 1/1 card lacquer, rounded corners, box (w. 60 x h. 90 x d. 36 mm) with matt lamination and FSC certification.

