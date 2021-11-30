Nicky Chulo and Kenny Rivero Collaborate To Design Radhames Rodriguez’s ‘Every Bad Day Has Good News’ Project

Nicky Chulo recently worked as the Art Director with painter Kenny Rivero for Radhames Rodriguez’s project “Every Bad Day Has Good News.” The result is refined graphics, unique album cover art, and typography and color palette that elevate the experience. The language and tone throughout the designs are classic yet subtle, with fine artistry strewn throughout. While simple, the art direction is utterly polished, a beautiful partnership between two talented artists.

Working with my favorite musicians is more often scary than not, but seeing, hearing, and feeling this project come together has been like nothing I’ve ever experienced.

Had the immense pleasure of working with @radamiz on the art direction his forthcoming project “Every Bad Day Has Good News” Big love to the incredible painter @champaint_papi🎨

Shout out to @waseel.wav, @rayanajay, and the entire Basewood family for embracing two east coast cats who happened to themselves in the west. This couldn’t have happened how it happened without you!

Project Credits

Nicky Chulo

Kenny Rivero