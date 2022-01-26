

Video editing is one of those daunting tasks, especially as someone who’s, well, not a video editor. And while the world of PowerPoint, graphic design, spreadsheets, and documents all have resources for creating collaborative work, the thing that was lacking was a collaborating workspace for editing videos. But that’s where Kapwing comes in.

If you’re unfamiliar with the brand, Kapwing is a free online tool for image, video, and GIF editing that allows creators to collaborate as well. But, not only does the software make video editing collaborative, the brand is all about being a space that’s both a resource and inspiration to creators.

Recently, the brand shared a story about logo design, and instead of just talking about the importance of a logo and the style a brand uses, they showcased it. Kapwing recreated six iconic logos using six vastly different graphical styles to highlight these icons’ prominence and standing in the world of branding.

The six logos included in the article are Apple, McDonald’s, Instagram, Google, Nasa, and World Wildlife Fund. The six approaches used are Art Nouveau, Bauhaus, Psychedelic, Pop Art, Retro 80s, and 3D design. For the brands that have gone through multiple logo iterations, it’s interesting to see how their past logos overlap with the styles included. For example, the Art Nouveau logo for Apple looks strikingly similar to Apple’s original logo from the late ’70s that features a woodblock print showcasing Isaac Newton sitting under an apple tree with the words “Apple Computer CO.” dramatically draped around the frame.

While Kapwing showcases 36 iterations of these logos, there are a few standout designs, in my humble opinion. In fact, the Retro 80’s version of Nasa’s logo, to me, showcases more of the brand’s nature than the current one. Additionally, the 3D design for World Wildlife Fund and Google seem perfect to move forward with. They each scream “originality,” and both brands could use a bit more character in their branding identity. And while the psychedelic version for McDonald’s is quite intriguing, I think this vibe for Taco Bell’s logo couldn’t be more perfect.

The article leaves readers with a critical note, however. “The lesson for logo designers?” they ask. “Draw inspiration from style movements but remain boldly true to the brand. It takes integrity and flair to create an icon that sears itself into the world’s retinas.”

We couldn’t agree more.