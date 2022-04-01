Onur Kece’s Witty Piano Flyer Redesign Might Inspire You to Take Lessons

Australian designer Onur Kece of The Refreshment Club has an impressive resume. After freelancing for agencies like DDB, Saatchi & Saatchi, and BBDO, he now owns a creative studio that specializes in CPG brands and architecture.

While Kece spends most of his time designing for paying clients, he recently did a bit of pro-bono work for a local piano teacher. After continuously passing a flyer for lessons, Kece realized that there was a much more effective way to present the information. His ingenious revamp mimics the layout of a keyboard, featuring pull out tabs that look like piano keys. This simple, innovative design stands out in a public space, and its kindhearted backstory makes it all the better.

Project Credits

Onur Kece