Robert Beatty’s Design For The Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’ Revels in 70s Sci-fi Retro Goodness

Based in Lexington, Kentucky, Robert Beatty is known for his incredible record covers and designs.

Recently, the artist collaborated with The Weeknd to design the record cover and graphics for his new album “DAWN FM.” The result is a dynamic set of designs that represent the album that reflects an adult contemporary radio station featuring catchy dance tracks and melodies.

In addition, the album’s eclectic nature is reflected through the holographic typography and the futuristic path leading into the sun-filled landscape. The overall design feels ephemerally innovative yet exceptionally timeless.