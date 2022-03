Parisian landmark Théâtre de l’Athénée celebrates its rich history with an elegant, glamorous new brand identity. The iconic theater worked with artist and designer Nick Dahlen to create a system that honors the natural drama of live performance.

The package’s seamless blend of modern features and more classical details creates a timeless appeal. VJ-Type’s Dahlia typeface communicates an elegant aesthetic across all the theater’s marketing materials.

Project Credits

Nick Dahlen

Violaine & Jeremy