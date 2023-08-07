“Gutenberg! The Musical!” Waxes Satirical About the Guy Who Invented the Printing Press

It’s the mid-15th century, and an information revolution is at stake. But as the protagonists in this new musical, celebrated Book of Mormon duo Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells know nothing of history, the German inventor who ushers in the information age, or musical theater, for that matter. They decide to write and perform a musical about it all anyway.

Gutenberg! The Musical! is an irreverent homage to musical theater and Johannes Gutenberg, written by Scott Brown and Anthony King (Beetlejuice) and directed by Alex Timbers (Beetlejuice and Moulin Rouge).

After successful runs around the world, the show is coming to New York this fall. Previews start September 15th at the James Earl Jones Theater (opening night is October 12th) and it will run until January, 2024. Learn more and buy tickets.

Photo by Alex Zaj on Unsplash.