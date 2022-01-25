Nicolaas Kotzé Shows Us Why Designers Should Just Play Around

Nicolaas Kotzé is the designer behind Studio Gummi, a design studio that’s created for brands ranging from Coca-Cola to Mercedes Benz. Recently, in a personal creative endeavor, Kotzé created a graphical experiment for Nike that utilizes shapes and colors inspired by the 70s. The result is a dynamic set of graphics that allow space for a new style within the Nike franchise.

Recent personal typographic and lettering illustration works and experiments applied to Nike branding and merchandise. Focusing on colors and shapes and and incorporating line work and cursive script with more 70’s influence.

Project Credits

Studio Gummi