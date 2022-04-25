Soccer Star Trinity Rodman Becomes a Superhero in This Colorful Children’s Book

If you’re a sports fan and you don’t know who Trinity Rodman is, you should. Last fall, the 19-year-old soccer phenom helped the Washington Spirit earn the NWSL Championship and became the youngest player ever to win Rookie of the Year.

Thanks to Adidas’ partnership with the US Soccer Foundation, now Rodman can add “superhero” to her impressive resume. She stars in the bright, action-packed new children’s book Wake Up and Kick It, featuring design and illustration by Wolfgang and Black Madre. Eye-catching graphics, glow-in-the-dark ink, and Rodman’s own artwork make this a desirable addition to any child’s bedside table. It might even inspire them to pick up a soccer ball!

t

Wake Up and Kick It with Trinity Rodman x adidas

The words “hero” and “athlete” have always been used to describe men. Combine that with the fact that 95% of sports media coverage is focused on men’s sports, and we are teaching another generation of boys and girls to idolize male athletes. Few had heard of 19-yr old, Trinity Rodman, US women’s soccer phenom, and Rookie of the Year, fewer had seen her play. So, instead of creating a traditional campaign to share her amazing accomplishments, we made a children’s book that told Trinity’s story as inspiration for other young athletes.

Unlike other children’s books, which are designed to put kids to bed, this is a “wake up” book. After all, Trinity didn’t become the youngest player ever drafted into the NWSL by sleeping in; she got there by getting up and getting after it.

The Wolfgang team worked closely with Trinity to write the book based on her life experiences and partnered with visual arts studio, BLACK MADRE, to create the illustrations. Some of Trinity’s own artwork appears in the book. Photoluminescent ink was used to make the cover glow in the dark.

Now that Trinity has been called up to the USWNT, the only remaining question is, when will the sequel be announced?